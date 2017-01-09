Former BCBST intern arrested for pulling fire alarm that forced thousands to evacuate

A Chattanooga woman is facing charges for pulling the fire alarm at BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee last year.

Chattanooga fire spokesperson Bruce Garner says 34-year-old Nicole Coleman is charged with reckless endangerment and making a false report.

Garner says Coleman admitted to activating the alarm back on September 22 at the Cameron Circle location, forcing the evacuation of several thousand employees

Coleman was an intern for BCBST at the time.

BlueCross representatives estimate the false alarm cost the company $251,000, due to lost work and several injury claims that were filed as a result of the evacuation.

Coleman was booked at the Hamilton County Jail and has been released on bond.

She is due in court on January 23.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates to this story.