Country singer Loretta Lynn will be performing in Chattanooga on April 8.

The Tivoli Theater announced Monday that the legend will becoming to the Scenic City.

Country royalty @LorettaLynn will grace our stage on April 8! On sale Friday! Join our newsletter for presale codes→ https://t.co/pD2lDj8Kyd — Tivoli • Memorial (@TivoliChatt) January 9, 2017