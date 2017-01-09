UPDATE: Fire destroys Hixson home, cigarette possible cause

Dallas Bay Volunteer firefighters responded to a house fire in Hixson Monday afternoon.

The fire was reported around 3:45 p.m. from the 1500 block of Dallas Lake Road.

Hamilton County EMS spokeswoman Amy Maxwell says the fire started on the front porch.

Maxwell says a cigarette may have started the blaze; however, investigators have not determined an exact cause.

No one was injured.

Maxwell says the home is a total loss. The Red Cross is helping the woman who rents the home.

