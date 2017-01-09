Atlanta Braves announce bobblehead giveaways for 2017 - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Atlanta Braves announce bobblehead giveaways for 2017

Posted: Updated:

The Atlanta Braves have announced its lineup of bobblehead giveaways for their inaugural season in the new SunTrust Park.

The bobbleheads will be given away to the first 20,000 fans on the following dates:

  • Friday, May 19 -- Ender Inciarte “Game Ender Catch” bobblehead
  • Friday, June 9 -- Bartolo Colon bobblehead
  • Friday, June 16 -- Dansby Swanson “The Flow” bobblehead
  • Friday, July 14 -- Matt Kemp bobblehead
  • Friday, August 25 -- Freddie Freeman bobblehead

The remainder of the 2017 promotional schedule will be released at a later date.

11Alive contributed to this story

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.