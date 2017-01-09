Atlanta Braves announce bobblehead giveaways for 2017

The Atlanta Braves have announced its lineup of bobblehead giveaways for their inaugural season in the new SunTrust Park.

The bobbleheads will be given away to the first 20,000 fans on the following dates:

Friday, May 19 -- Ender Inciarte “Game Ender Catch” bobblehead

Friday, June 9 -- Bartolo Colon bobblehead

Friday, June 16 -- Dansby Swanson “The Flow” bobblehead

Friday, July 14 -- Matt Kemp bobblehead

Friday, August 25 -- Freddie Freeman bobblehead

The remainder of the 2017 promotional schedule will be released at a later date.

11Alive contributed to this story