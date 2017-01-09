Police chase suspect caught under vehicle inside garage

A Ringgold man was arrested on a laundry list charges after he led police on a chase in December of 2016.

A Catoosa County Sheriff's Office Deputy observed a vehicle traveling south on Highway 41 around Graysville Road with a spider webbed crack on the driver's side of the windshield. The Sheriff's Deputy was traveling north and turned around to follow the vehicle. The suspect vehicle suddenly turned left onto Indian Springs Road and continued driving. At this time, the Deputy initiated police lights and siren to pull the driver over. The driver, Tommy Collins, stuck his hand out the window gesturing that he was going to pull over, but continued.

Collins reached the intersection with Highway 41 in the area of Summit Hill and ran through the stop sign turning left across all lanes. Collins turned onto Mclemore Lane and into the driveway at Box 68 and fled on foot from the vehicle.

The Deputy chased Collins onto Ross Hollow Road where he jumped the fence into a yard off Cindy Lane. The Deputy closed distance and attempted to hit him with their taser and missed.

The Deputy and a detective searched the area of Cindy Lane attempting to locate Collins. A resident living at 106 Cindy Circle came outside with a shotgun and told officials that a person fitting Collins' description was inside of their garage. Officials searched the garage and Collins was located under a vehicle in the resident's garage and taken into custody.

Collins was wanted on a felony warrant for possession of Methamphetamine. He is facing numerous charges including Fleeing/Attempting to Elude Police, Criminal Trespassing, and Failure to stop at a stop sign.