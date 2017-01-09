Could the famed VW Microbus make a comeback? - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Could the famed VW Microbus make a comeback?

By WRCB Staff

Volkswagen displayed their newest electric vehicle at the North American International Auto Show that may bring back fond memories for many baby boomers.

Called the I.D. BUZZ Concept Microbus, the electric-power minivan is an updated version of the VW Microbus held dear by many.

Some of the features include:

  • Versatile, zero-emissions, all-wheel drive vehicle
  • All-electric driving range of up to 270 miles, comparable to gasoline engined cars
  • Maximum flexibility: I.D. electric drive system allows seating for up to eight and two luggage compartments
  • Focus on people: in the fully autonomous “I.D. Pilot” driving mode, the driver’s seat can be turned 180 degrees to face the rear
  • Traction for any terrain: electric all-wheel drive with two motors and 369 horsepower
  • Head-up display projects information via augmented reality
  • Vehicle features fully autonomous driving capability

