Erlanger Health System emergency department teams treated 21 people for winter-weather related injuries or illnesses.

The hospital says 19 of the injured people were adults and two were children. Ten were treated for slips and falls on snow or ice. Some of the injuries were illness including dislocations, fractures, contusions, and hypothermia.

Eleven were treated for injuries sustained in motor vehicle accidents, due to largely poor road conditions during January 5 to the 8th.