A two-alarm fire on Brainerd Road has closed the road to allow firefighters to attack the fire.

The fire appears to be in an apartment over a business named "Mr. Happy's Restaurant" in the 3200 block of Brainerd Road.

The fire is under control, according to a Twitter post from Chattanooga Fire Department.

No injuries have been reported.

Motorists should avoid the area.

