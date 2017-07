A woman has been arrested for violation of the Tennessee sex offender registry.

Candy Besecker is a registered sex offender who was convicted in 2003 for lewd acts with a 15-year-old child in San Diego, Ca.

In October of 2016, detectives with the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office conducted an address check for Besecker, and found her East Ridge home unoccupied.

Officials went to the East Ridge U.S. Post Office and found that Besecker had put in a forwarding address for a residence in Alachua,Fl.

Besecker did not provide the Tennessee sex offender registry with notification of her residence change within the 48 hour requirement.

The address change is in violation of the Tennessee sex offender registry under TCA 40-39-203.