A man tried to buy cigarettes with a counterfeit $100 bill and ended up crashing into the gas station when confronted by police.

Chattanooga police say that Dwight Turner used the funny money in an attempt to purchase cigarettes at the Mapco on East 3rd Street early Saturday morning.

When police arrived, they asked Turner for identification. He told police that his ID was in the car.

That's when Turner jumped in his 2003 GMC Yukon and tried to drive off.

The officer opened the door and the SUV surged forward, crashing into the gas station.

Turner was driving with a revoked Tennessee license.

He was charged with evading arrest, property damage as well as other charges.