Demand for LL Bean boot marches on - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Demand for LL Bean boot marches on

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press
(AP Photo/Pat Wellenbach, File). FILE - In this Dec. 14, 2011, file photo, Eric Rego stitches boots in the facility where LL Bean boots are assembled in Brunswick, Maine. L.L (AP Photo/Pat Wellenbach, File). FILE - In this Dec. 14, 2011, file photo, Eric Rego stitches boots in the facility where LL Bean boots are assembled in Brunswick, Maine. L.L

LEWISTON, Maine (AP) - The holiday season is over but demand for L.L. Bean's famous boot marches on.

The company currently has a backlog of 51,000 orders that it intends to fill in the coming weeks. A company spokeswoman says harsh winter weather and the boot's ongoing popularity are driving demand.

The Maine-based outdoors retailer is taking steps to address ongoing backlogs.

It has leased a larger, 110,000-square-foot building and plans to install a third injection-molding machine to manufacture the rubber soles. It's also hiring more workers.

Annual sales for the boot have grown from fewer than 100,000 a decade ago to more than 600,000 this year. The company expects to top 700,000 next year and 1 million in 2018.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.