Warmer weather with some light rain showers headed our way this week

Good Monday. After a weekend of wintry weather, temps will take a dramatic turn for the warmer this week. We will start today with temps at least a bit warmer. Look for a high of 42. You will still need the jackets, but that is at least 11 degrees warmer than yesterday's high of 31. Skies will be mostly sunny today.

Tuesday will see a chilly start with lows in the upper 20s. You will love Tuesday afternoon as the high makes it to about 50, which is the average high for this time of year.

Wednesday a front will produce some very light spotty showers through the day, but we will still manage to warm on the back of southerly winds to a mild 61.

Thursday and Friday will be even warmer. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s. Lows will be in the low 50s. Both days will have some clouds and a slight chance of a shower or two.

The weekend will remain mild. Highs will be in the low 60s. Lows will be in the upper 40s. We may see a few light showers Saturday, but we will be dry Sunday with partly cloudy skies.

David Karnes

