Gatlinburg snow brings hope for recovery

After areas in Sevier County saw between 4 to 6 inches of snow on Friday into Saturday, the snow-topped mountains in Gatlinburg became a welcome sight for homeowners ready for a fresh symbol of hope.

"We just love it down here. Everything about this area is so beautiful,” said Frances Castle.

Frances and her husband Kelly Castle live in Kentucky but own a condo at The Highlands near Ski Mountain Road. Their unit was destroyed along with several others to the November 28thwildfires.

On Saturday, they visited the neighborhood for the second time since the fires – but this time, what used to be gray with ash was now layered with white.

"Down here a week after the fire, pretty much everything was burnt,” Castle said. “Today is amazing! All this beautiful snow! Like that mountain and the clouds, it's unbelievable!"

With main roadways mostly clear of snow, the most expansive views remained on the mountaintops.

The Castles called it a fresh sight and a reminder of why they were first drawn to East Tennessee.

“I feel like it’s a second home honestly. We love it and so does everybody else.”

The snow day also came with a promise to turn those charred remains into beauty once again.

"Today at the owner's meeting, they all agreed the insurance is going to pay to rebuild the whole entire complex,” Kelly Castle said.

WBIR contributed to this story.