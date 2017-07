Did you just win the lottery? You may have! A $50,000 winning Powerball ticket was sold in Hixson.

The winning numbers were 3,12, 24, 37, 63, and 10 as the Powerball number. The player won by matching 4 out of the 5 white numbers drawn plus the red Powerball number. Nobody won the Poweball Jackpot, which is now $106 Million.

Tennessee Lottery says Saturday's drawing created 12,606 winning Powerball tickets of various prize levels.