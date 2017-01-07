UPDATE: Body of missing Tracy City man found in Grundy Forest - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Body of missing Tracy City man found in Grundy Forest

By WRCB Staff
Updated By Ken Nicholson
GRUNDY COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -

UPDATE: The body of a man who was reported missing out of Grundy County last month was found Monday.

Sheriff Clint Shrum says the body that was found in Grundy Forest is identified as 25-year-old Brandon Lee Price of Tracy City.

Price was reported missing by his family on January 6.

“The preliminary investigation does not give us any reason to believe there was foul play, but we will not rule anything out until the autopsy has been completed”, stated Shrum.

The Sheriff says a hiker found Price's body in an area between Werner Point and Sycamore Falls.

Investigators originally believed Price was possibly on his way to California where his father lived.

The body was sent to the medical examiner’s office in Nashville.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Grundy County Sheriff's Office is asking your help to find a missing man.

Brandon Lee Price, 25, was last seen Friday around 10 a.m. at his home in Tracy City. 

He was wearing a red hoodie, a flannel undershirt with a gray hood, black jeans and white tennis shoes. 

His family describes him as being somewhat reclusive. 

