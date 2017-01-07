UPDATE: City council votes to allow payback from Colonial Pipeline for Shoal Creek cleanup

UPDATE: The City Council voted Tuesday night to allow the Chattanooga Fire Department to accept a reimbursement from Colonial Pipeline for its assistance during the gas leak in Shoal Creek earlier this year.

The council unanimously approved the resolution, which will let the fire department accept $98,655.73 from Colonial Pipeline as payback for labor and equipment used by the gas company during the cleanup in January of this year.

The leak was discovered within Chattanooga city limits on Line 19, which services the city of Nashville.

Colonial officials confirmed, 15 barrels of gasoline, or 630 gallons, leaked into Shoal Creek.

PREVIOUS STORY: Colonial Pipeline officials say water flowing over rocks in Shoal Creek along Suck Creek Road is safe to the public even though an estimated 630 gallons of gasoline leaked into the waterway.

The leak started on Betty Nash's property last week. She's worried about the impact the leak could have on her drinking water.

"That's where our water system comes from. We've got a spring up there that feeds us our water. We don't have city water," she said.

Officials say they removed the water that tested positive for having product with tanker trucks and say there is no threat to the public or environment.

A few yards away, lines of orange and white booms can be seen floating in the Tennessee River ready to absorb anything that could be harmful.

Crews now focus on clean up efforts and figuring out what caused the leak in Line 19 in the first place.

Nash says the line was installed on her property around 30 years ago and wonders if recent rain and rocks in the creek may be to blame.

"When it rains heavy and it comes down the creek, it rolls the rocks and you can hear the rocks rolling sometimes," she added.

Now that service has been restored, Nash is ready for things to calm down around her mountain home and return to normal.

It's unclear the exact price tag the leak has cost Colonial Pipeline.

Officials will be focusing on clean up into next week.

PREVIOUS STORY: Crews with Colonial Pipeline completed repairs to a gas leak on Suck Creek Road Thursday night.

Company spokesman Aaron Smith says the affected portion of Line 19 has been repaired and service to the line has been restored.

Line 19 is used by Colonial to send gasoline to the Nashville area.

Smith confirmed, 15 barrels of gasoline, which equals about 630 gallons, leaked into Shoal Creek. Smith says there is no danger to the public and Colonial is paying the bill for the cleanup.

Smith says the cleanup will continue into next week.

PREVIOUS STORY: Colonial Pipeline Company continues to respond to a gasoline leak on its Line 19, a 12-inch line near Chattanooga, Tennessee. Line 19 delivers gasoline into the Nashville market.

Overnight, crews completed the task of removing product from the affected segment of the pipeline. Work has now begun on exposing and excavating the segment so that it can be removed and the new pipeline segment can be welded into place.

The projected restart of Line 19 remains the end of the week.

PREVIOUS STORY: Crews with Colonial Pipeline continued working to repair a gas leak on Suck Creek Road Tuesday.

Colonial spokesperson Aaron Smith says workers are removing the affected portion of Line 19 and replace it.

The company uses Line 19 to send gasoline to Nashville.

Smith says the company plans to restart the line by the end of the week.

The Chattanooga Police Department released the following statement Tuesday regarding restricted areas while repairs are being made:

"Colonial Pipeline is working to determine the source of a suspected gas leak and its repair. While this work is being done certain areas are off limits to anyone NOT involved with the oversight and assistance of this process. Specific areas off limits are the boat dock, its operational areas, pipeline right of ways and any other work area used by Colonial and their partners.

These restrictions are in place for the safety of everyone involved. Please do not impede or infringe upon the worker's ability to get the job done."

PREVIOUS STORY: Crews are still searching for the source of a suspected gasoline leak that prompted evacuation on Suck Creek Road over the weekend.

Officials say if there is a leak, it is "very small" and they are working as quickly as possible to repair the line.

Fire trucks and Colonial Pipeline crews interrupt day to day life for those who live around Suck Creek Road.

Three days after someone reported the smell of gasoline in the area and crews still haven't found a leak.

"The terrain we are working in is very rocky and very hilly and is making it difficult, plus with the water coming down the creek, that is slowing the progress a bit," Aaron Smith with Colonial Pipeline said.

Feet away sits Betty Nash's home of 50 years. The last three days have been anything but normal for her and her family.

"They thought that we might be in danger when they started digging it because hitting it would cause a fire," she said.

Nash and her husband are in their 80's, making the thought of evacuating hard on the couple. But they are staying ready just in case.

"He told us to have our clothes ready, everything ready so we can just get them in a hurry if we had to leave in a hurry. So we did, we had everything. I kept my outside clothes on," she added.

As Nash waits, crews inspect this line foot by foot to get life around Suck Creek Road back to normal.

"We go up and down our right of way and up and down our pipeline and try to see where we can find clean soil and then try to hone in on where the source is," Smith said.

PREVIOUS STORY: Colonial pipeline officials are working to find a leak near Suck Creek Road. Crews tell Channel 3 the gas leak poses no danger to the public. They said the leak is "very small" and they are working as quickly as possible to repair the line. Nearly 200 crew members from around the area were called in to try and locate the leak.

Crews arrived Saturday after neighbors reported the smell of gasoline coming from their back yards. Now multiple agencies are working to ensure everyone is safe.

Chattanooga Firefighters remain on standby, as crews with the Colonial Pipeline continue to excavate the area near Shoal Creek. “Technicians with the repair crews with Colonial Pipeline are doing a lot of digging, searching for the leak in their pipeline,” said Bruce Garner with the Chattanooga Fire Department.

Rocky terrain and the nearby creek is making access to the problem pipeline difficult for workers. As a precaution hazmat teams, county EMS, and firefighters surround the area. “Gas is flammable, explosive. We got firefighters there just in case something happens.”

Over the weekend firefighters placed containment booms and pads to soak up any hazardous materials that may filter into the water. The Environmental Protection Agency came in to take air quality and water samples. “They haven't found much in terms of liquid getting into the creek or river.”

Don Pozin, a spokesperson for Colonial Pipeline said, the leak is on a stubline that begins in Atlanta and ends in Nashville. Last fall there were 2 gas leaks in the main pipeline in Alabama, spilling hundreds of thousands of gallons of gasoline killing one and injuring five others. Pozin said this leak is a very different situation and Colonial Pipeline takes full responsibility to find, restore, and repair the line.

But until then Chattanooga Firefighters will remain on alert. Ready to go, just in case something happens. “Hoping Colonial Pipeline repair crews will find the leak quickly and make the repairs so everybody can get back to normal.”

Repair crews are working to fix the leak on Line 19, which sends gasoline to the Nashville area. Colonial spokesman Aaron Smith says the company is working with customers who serve the Nashville market to help minimize any supply impacts.

Dallas Bay Volunteer Fire Department provided a boat to help deploy the containment booms on the river. Technicians with Colonial Pipeline will be responsible for any clean up that is required.

PREVIOUS STORY: First responders from several agencies were dispatched Saturday afternoon to a reported pipeline leak off Suck Creek Road at the boat ramp.

Chattanooga Fire Department Assistant Chief Danny Hague with the Haz-Mat team said the pipeline belongs to Colonial Pipeline, and he described it as a very small leak of gasoline, according to a news release.

Dispatchers with 911 Communications initially were not sure of the location, so the Haz-Mat team with Hamilton County Emergency Services was dispatched first.

The @Colpipe pipeline had what was described as a "very small leak" of gasoline that got into Shoal Creek, near the TN River. #ChattFire — Chattanooga FireDept (@ChattFireDept) January 7, 2017

Once it was confirmed the leak was just inside the city limits, the Chattanooga Fire Department sent its Haz-Mat team as well.

Both teams worked together on the spill, and they were assisted by the Dallas Bay Volunteer Fire Department, which provided a boat to deploy containment booms on the Tennessee River. Other members of the two Haz-Mat teams deployed containment booms and absorbent materials on Shoal Creek, which empties into the Tennessee River.

CFD Chief Hague said no evacuations were necessary and the leak posed no threat to the public or the environment. He said the containment booms were being used out of an abundance of caution to catch any of the gasoline that might have made its way into the creek or river.

Technicians with Colonial Pipeline will repair the pipeline, and they will be responsible for any cleanup that is required.