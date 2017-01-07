Icy conditions slow drivers in Whitfield Co.

It's the first snowfall of the year and drivers are bearing it all from the freezing temperatures to icy road conditions; with caution of course.

The winter weather was a force to be reckoned with overnight and early morning in Whitfield county.

Thick layers of ice covered several main streets and bypasses causing slick conditions some people tried to avoid.

"We were literally the only ones on I-75. I mean I have never seen that especially going through Atlanta. It's usually a zoo and with all those lane, we had all those lanes to ourselves but I was still only going 40 miles per hour," said driver, Randy Langhrst.

While many of us cringed through the freezing temperatures some were unbothered.

"It's -4 degrees in Minnesota. [It's] is 19 Degrees [here] right now so yeah it's cold, but it's not that bad," said Langhrst.

And hes not the only one that feels that way.

"I've always been on the farm. worked outside all my life. I just enjoy the cool weather," said driver, Randy Keene.

Meanwhile others headed south to escape the frigid temperatures.

"This is our second day on the road and we'll be in Naples, FL tomorrow about noon where it's nice and warm and then I'm taking my wife to the beach," said the Johnson's. "We're getting old and it goes right through your body the cold weather."

If you have to be out, authorities ask you to be careful and take your time.