Hunter Museum closed Saturday due to icy conditions

By Chris Brantley, Web Producer/Weekend Assignment Manager
CHATTANOOGA, TN

The Hunter Museum of Art will be closed Saturday due to winter weather. 

The museum posted on their Facebook page icy conditions was the cause of the closing. They said they will open at noon on Sunday. 

The Artful Yoga with Ashley McAdoo has been rescheduled for next Saturday, January 14 at 1:30 p.m.

