UPDATE: County-by-county road conditions in the Channel 3 viewing area

Update from @myTDOT on interstate conditions. Please continue to drive slow & allow extra travel time to reach your destination. https://t.co/VrXeeZuM7n — Chattanooga Police (@ChattanoogaPD) January 7, 2017

The winter weather moving through the Tennessee Valley is starting to create some slick spots on the roads.

Here's a county-by-county update on the roadways in Tennessee, according to 911 centers:

Elevated roads & bridges starting to ice over. Plz do not drive if don't have to. If you have to drive, plz slow down, give extra room. — Fred Fletcher (@ChiefFletcher) January 7, 2017

Hamilton County -- The Sheriff's Office has reopened the W Road and Roberts Mill Road. Use caution if have to leave your home. Reports in the East Brainerd, Apison, and Ooltewah area are road are very slick and must use caution when driving.

Bledsoe County -- Use caution if you must travel on all roads.

Bradley County -- City roads should be fine and back roads may still be covered with snow and ice .

Grundy County -- No major issues have been reported; however, the "ground is white" and drivers are asked to use extreme caution.

Marion County -- No major issues have been reported. . Please use caution if you must travel.

McMinn County -- No reports of any problems

Polk County -- No answer from the 911 center. The line was busy.

Rhea County -- Snow is starting to stick to all roads. Use caution if you have to travel.

-- Snow is starting to stick to all roads. Use caution if you have to travel. Sequatchie County -- Lite slush has been reported on back roads. Slick spots have been reported on Highway 111, Lewis Chapel Road, and Fredonia Road.

Here's a county-by-county update on the roadways in Georgia, according to 911 centers:

Whitfield County -- Slick spots have been reported on Dug Gap Battle Road and ice on bridges. Please stay home if at all possible.

Catoosa County -- Slick spots have been reported on some area roads. Please use extreme caution if must travel.

Dade County -- Slick spots have been reported on area roads. Please stay home if at all possible.

Murray County -- Slick spots reported on Highways 225 and 411 in north and southbound lanes. Please use extreme caution if you must travel.

-- Slick spots reported on Highways 225 and 411 in north and southbound lanes. Please use extreme caution if you must travel. Walker County -- Roads are getting worse, per dispatch. Roads are slick and covered in snow.

