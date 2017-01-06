Minor earthquake hits Southeast Tennessee - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Minor earthquake hits Southeast Tennessee

A magnitude 1.7 earthquake hit roughly 13 miles southeast of Etowah, Tennessee Friday morning.

The United States Geological Survey says the tremor hit around 4:10 a.m. about 10 miles underground.

No damage has been reported and if anyone felt anything it would have been minor.

