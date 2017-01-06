Cherokee Co. Schools' Twitter account has no chill - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Cherokee Co. Schools' Twitter account has no chill

Posted: Updated:

The students of the Cherokee Co. School District are patiently waiting for a long awaited call for an early, snow-filled weekend.

Unfortunately, no such luck. 

Cherokee Co. Schools are one of the few districts that are not calling for an early closing, unlike many other school districts. 

Students took to Twitter and questioned their decision.

Whoever is in charge of the Cherokee Co. Schools Twitter account sure had some witty responses to their students' suggestions. 

Go to WXIA's website to see the responses. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.