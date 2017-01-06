Cherokee Co. Schools' Twitter account has no chill

The students of the Cherokee Co. School District are patiently waiting for a long awaited call for an early, snow-filled weekend.

Unfortunately, no such luck.

Cherokee Co. Schools are one of the few districts that are not calling for an early closing, unlike many other school districts.

Students took to Twitter and questioned their decision.

Whoever is in charge of the Cherokee Co. Schools Twitter account sure had some witty responses to their students' suggestions.

