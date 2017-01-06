UPDATE: American, Delta cancel flights at CHA - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: American, Delta cancel flights at CHA

By WRCB Staff
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

If you plan to fly out of Chattanooga Friday, check your flight.

Chattanooga Metropolitan Airport announced Friday that "In anticipation of weather conditions in Atlanta, the Chattanooga Airport’s last two inbound and outbound Delta flights for today (Friday) have been cancelled, which will also affect air travel out of Chattanooga tomorrow (Saturday) morning."

American Airlines flight #4116 from Chattanooga to Charlotte has also been cancelled.

As of now no other flights have been cancelled but due to weather conditions across the country flights might be delayed or rerouted.

