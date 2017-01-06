What the Tech? Virtual Reality

Every year something prettty much takes control one year it was drones, The next year it was 3d printers, this year everywhere you look in Las Vegas at CES, you see virtual reality.

From the latest in headsets to the latest in...well, equipment. These companies are hoping to make a killing in the hotttest technology.

"Everyone is just making the vr headsets and controllers, but no one is making any vr shoes," explains Takuma Iwasa, the inventor of Cerevo, strap on shoes to help one actually feel virtual reality.

I had to try these things. Strap on the shoes, a headset and hand controls and you're walking through a virtual world punching, kicking and fighting monsters.

"You can feel the vr world, the surface or feeling, here is the water, here is the grass, here is iron. Your real character is going to be kicking to the monster or something like this," Iwasa said.

You can too...for $22,000 very real dollars. The technology isn't here quite yet, while Cerevo is expected to launch in March, the vision is still a little blurry.

I also saw a contraption that gives you the feeling you're flying through a virtual world by laying down on a something that, at first glance looks like a massage table. You strap on the virtual reality headset such as an HTC Vive or Samsung Gear and experience what it must feel like to fly through the air.

And if you want to create your own virtual reality world, you can do it with a camera like the Vuze which connects to a smartphone.

"We see reality in 3d we think virtual reality should be in 3d as well," says Shahar Bin--Nun of Human Eyes and the makers of the Vuze camera.

"Not only 3d but 3d audio. You also need special audio so you can see and hear just like humans see and hear reality," he explains. Virtual reality was pretty big in 2106 but based on what we're seeing this week at CES, 2017 will be the year virtual reality becomes a. Reality for a lot of people. At least those who can afford it.