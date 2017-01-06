McCord steps down as chief clerk of Tennessee House

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The chief clerk of the Tennessee House is stepping down after six years on the job.

Speaker Beth Harwell said in an email to members that Joe McCord is leaving the position to pursue what she called a "new opportunity."

The Maryville Republican served six terms in the House before retiring as a lawmaker. Harwell named him clerk of the House, where he served as chief parliamentarian and managed the flow of legislation and helped settle disputes in committee hearings.

Harwell is promoting Tammy Letzler to chief clerk, and she will be assisted by Daniel Hicks and Kim Cox.

A former lawmaker last year called for an investigation into McCord, claiming he had called a staffer obscene names and made a lewd gesture at her grandchild.

