Nashville's Music City Center set for $20M upgrade

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Nashville's $623 million convention center is expecting a $20 million upgrade 3 ½ years after it opened.

The Tennessean reports (http://tnne.ws/2iNcY5z ) that officials are moving forward with Music City Center plans to build a food and beverage outlet and expand the building's exhibit hall and concourse space.

The Nashville Convention Center Authority's board approved the project Thursday.

Construction will begin immediately and is scheduled for completion at the end of the year.

The project had not been previously announced by Mayor Megan Barry's administration.

The expansion will add more than 11,000 additional square feet to the facility.

Information from: The Tennessean, http://www.tennessean.com

