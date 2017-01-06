UPDATE: US-27 NB reopens after crash - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: US-27 NB reopens after crash

Posted: Updated:

UPDATE: U.S. 27 has reopened after an early morning crash. One driver has sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

PREVIOUS STORY: 

An early morning crash has caused US-27 northbound near Main Street to be shut down.

Crews are on scene at this time. The crash was reported just after 3 a.m. and is estimated to clear at 5 a.m. There are injuries involved with this incident.

Lanes are closed from the 27 and I-24 split, and there are major delays. Alternate routes include Market Street.

Stay with Channel 3 as this story continues to develop.

