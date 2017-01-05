TWRA’s Winter Trout Stocking Has Resumed

NASHVILLE --- The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency’s winter trout stocking program resumes as the new year begins and will continue at selected locations through middle portion of March. The 2016-17 program began Dec. 1 and had 27 stockings at various locations through mid-December.

The program provides numerous close to home trout fishing opportunities for anglers during the winter months. These fisheries also provide a great opportunity to introduce children or first-time anglers to fishing.

The trout will average about 10 inches in length. The daily creel limit is seven, but there is no size limit. Anglers are reminded that a trout license is needed in addition to the fishing license.

Please note that the dates and locations are subject to change. Updates can be found on TWRA’s website by clicking here.