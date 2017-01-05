Chinese restaurant fails; two downtown Chattanooga eateries post low scores

It’s a new year and some restaurants in the Tennessee Valley need to start fresh with a clean slate.

We have one failure and a few low scores to pass along to you this week from Hamilton County.

A failing grade is anything lower than a 70 and China Garden at 4839 Highway 58 in Chattanooga earned a 63. The inspector noted employees didn’t wash their hands, gloves weren’t used correctly and food wasn’t cooled property. The restaurant also had several dirty surfaces, including the dish machine, cooking surfaces, employee aprons and cleaning cloths.

China Garden corrected its score to a 91 on a follow-up inspection.

Southern Star at 1300 Broad Street didn’t fail, but it has some work to do with a score of 74. The inspector watched employees handle ready to eat foods with bare hands, saw food cooled improperly and found dirty utensils and facilities.

Sing It or Wing It at 412 Market Street fared only slightly better with a 75. Some of the reasons included a hand sink full of dirty utensils and a coffee pot, improper food thawing methods and dirty food contact surfaces. Hand sinks must be left clear for use in handwashing only.

Most other restaurants fared well in Hamilton County and in north Georgia. Several earned perfect scores. Congratulations to:

Mountain Oaks Catering, 9508 Church Street, Ooltewah

Cheese Dip Mexican Grill, 6312 Bonny Oaks Drive, Chattanooga

Olive Garden, 2200 Hamilton Place Boulevard, Chattanooga

Rodizio, 439 Broad Street, Chattanooga

Ankar’s Downtown, 510 Broad Street, Chattanooga

Taziki’s Mediterranean Grill, 432 Market Street, Chattanooga

The Lil Chicken Coop, 62 Jacoway Street, Trenton

La Curva, 900 Riverbend Road, Dalton

The following are the remaining scores:

Hamilton County

Asia Buffet, 6901 Lee Highway, Chattanooga: 82

Waffle House, 4343 Highway 58, Chattanooga: 88

The Garden Grille, 311 Chestnut Street, Chattanooga: 89

Table South, 2 Carter Street, Chattanooga: 93

Raw, 409 N. Market Street, Chattanooga: 93

Southern Belle, 1 Ross’s Landing, Chattanooga: 95

Fuji Steak and Sushi, 2207 Overnite Drive, Chattanooga: 95

Cold Stone Creamery, 100 Chestnut Street, Chattanooga: 96

Buffet King, 5230 Highway 58, Chattanooga: 96

Red Lobster, 2131 Northgate Park, Chattanooga: 97

Steamboat Subs, 812 Broad Street, Chattanooga: 97

Cracker Barrel, 8852 Lee Highway, Chattanooga: 97

McDonald’s, 1117 E. 3 rd Street, Chattanooga: 97

Street, Chattanooga: 97 Silver Diner, 1400 Market Street, Chattanooga: 97

Mellow Mushroom, 205 Broad Street, Chattanooga: 97

Country Side Café, 8223 Mahan Gap Road, Ooltewah: 97

Panera Bread, 417 Market Street, Chattanooga: 98

Rice Box, 3600 Hixson Pike, Chattanooga: 98

Lakeshore Grille, 5600 Lake Resort Drive, Chattanooga: 98

Greyfriar’s, 321 Market Street, Chattanooga: 98

Lupi’s Pizza Pies, 406 Broad Street, Chattanooga: 99

River Street Deli, 151 River Street, Chattanooga: 99

City Café Diner, 7641 Lee Highway, Chattanooga: 99

McDonald;s, 4608 Highway 58, Chattanooga: 99

Chick-fil-A, 5740 Highway 153, Hixson: 99

Big Jeff BBQ, 4272 Bonny Oaks Drive, Chattanooga: 99

Kevin Brown’s Burgers, 8228 Mahan Gap Road, Ooltewah: 99

Murray County

China Wok, Bi-Lo Shopping Center, Chatsworth: 93

Walker County

Roy’s Grill, 116 Chickamauga Avenue, Rossville: 76

CJ’s Southern Traditions, 640 S. Main Street, Lafayette: 94

McDonald’s, 106 Lafayette Road, Chickamauga: 95

Whitfield County

O’Charley’s, 1520 W. Walnut Avenue, Dalton: 78

Sonic, 1201 Glenwood Avenue, Dalton: 79

GINJA, 1110 E. Walnut Avenue, Ste. 12, Dalton: 80

Tony’s Italian Restaurant, 933 Market Street, Ste. 14A, Dalton: 80

Fuji Japanese Steak, Seafood & Sushi House, 1321 W. Walnut Avenue, Ste. 1, Dalton: 86

Cyra’s Range and Garden, 234 N. Hamilton Street, Dalton: 92

Miracle’s Pizzaria, 2208 Cleveland Highway, Dalton: 93

Pizza Hut, 1505 W. Walnut Avenue, Dalton: 95

Southern Smoke BBQ, 124 Old Lafayette Road, Rocky Face: 98

Wendy’s, 2080 Chattanooga Road, Dalton: 98

If you’re in Hamilton County and you have a complaint about a pool, restaurant, health care facility, daycare or gym, call the Hamilton County Health Department Hot Line at 423-209-8110. In north Georgia, call your local health department.