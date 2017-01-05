UPDATE: TBI identifies man killed in officer-involved shooting on Deepwoods Road

UPDATE: The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has identified the man who died following an officer-involved shooting in Franklin County Thursday afternoon.

The TBI says the man is 40-year-old Randy Wayne Cole.

The TBI sent this statement regarding the shooting:

"At the request of 12th District Attorney General Michael Taylor, TBI Special Agents continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding an officer-involved shooting Thursday afternoon in Franklin County.

Preliminary information indicates the incident began shortly before 2 o’clock, when authorities received, via 911, a troubling call from an individual who indicated he was in the woods in Franklin County with a firearm. Law enforcement officers began to search for the individual, quickly locating him on Deepwoods Road. We have been told a total of six law enforcement officers tried to negotiate with the individual for a short period, however, the situation escalated.

The TBI is working to verify reports indicating the subject raised his weapon and fired upon the officers, resulting in as many as five of the six officers returning fire, striking the subject. Medics subsequently rushed him to a Sewanee hospital, where he later died.

The five officers represent three departments: three from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, two from the Monteagle Police Department, and one from Sewanee..."

Franklin County Sheriff Tim Fuller tells Channel 3 this was a heartbreaking situation.

"It's just a sad situation. He was going to kill himself or he was going to force officers to kill him." Fuller said. "Unfortunately people with their mindset, they wanna take their life but they wanna force someone else to do it and that's unfortunate."

TBI spokesperson, Josh DeVine, said investigators have not confirmed Cole's motive.

"Certainly we're gonna wanna gather any and all evidence and that will include talking with family members, those who knew this particular individual to see if we can get information about his motivation for all of this," said DeVine.

But the investigation will also look into the officer's actions.

"Our agency only acts as fact finders. The sole decision of whether the officer's actions were justified rests only with the district attorney general," said DeVine.

Though the incident is over, Fuller said this is something no one will ever forget.

"These officers that's something they'll have to deal with the rest of their lives. That they were put into this particular situation on this particular day and that's something that just doesn't go away."

The officer's names have not been release. TBI said it will be up to the officer's respective departments to release their names.

Stay with WRCB for more updates to this story.

ORIGINAL STORY: The TBI is investigating an officer-involved shooting near Monteagle Thursday afternoon.

We have Agents responding to a reported officer-involved shooting in the Monteagle area. More details to come. — TBI (@TBInvestigation) January 5, 2017

It all began around 2:00 p.m.

Officials confirm at least one Franklin County deputy, in addition to a Monteagle police officer and a Sewanee police officer, responded to a 911 call at a home on Deepwoods Road, where a man was trying to harm himself. Officials say an argument began between the officers and the man, which led to shots being fired.

ON SCENE: Franklin Co sheriff confirms a man was shot by officers on Deepwoods Rd after he threatened to harm himself. @WRCB pic.twitter.com/zsgwkfBLeX — Taneisha Cordell (@TaneishaWRCB) January 5, 2017

The shooting victim was taken to a local hospital where he later died of his injuries.

Channel 3 has a crew on the scene.

TBI officials have pushed the crime scene tape up the road...could not tell us why @WRCB pic.twitter.com/TPKhjVpHnT — Taneisha Cordell (@TaneishaWRCB) January 5, 2017

Follow WRCB reporter Taneisha Cordell on Twitter for the latest.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates to this story.