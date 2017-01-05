New law requires Tennessee high schoolers to take a civics exam

It's a new year and that means new laws, among the new laws is a test. Starting this year high school students will have to take a civics exam before graduating.

Legislators hope the requirement will encourage Tennessee students to become active and productive citizens.

CAN YOU PASS? | U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services sample test

Students will have to answer several question from the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Service including some like these:

"Can you name the Vice President of the United States?"

"How many supreme court justices are there?”

“Name two of the longest rivers in the United States.”

“What was the purpose of the Declaration of Independence?”

It's questions like these that the class of 2017 might want to study up on and make an attempt to answer before they graduate.

Under the bill a passing grade is considered 70%, but educators can pick the questions and how it’s graded. Students can also take the test as many times as possible.

Though you don't have to pass, the Tennessee Department of Education hopes taking the test will get students thinking about what it means to be a citizen of the U.S.