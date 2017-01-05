VOTE: Which coach will get to an SEC Championship first?

This is quite the debate. In a division that has seemingly been up for grabs since 2014, no one has really acted like they really wanted to win the SEC East.

Which coach will get to an SEC Championship first, Butch Jones or Kirby Smart ? This appeared to be the year that Butch Jones' Tennessee Vols were destined to do it, but things did not prevail. As for Kirby and the Bulldogs, some college football experts already have them tabbed as favorites for the East in 2017 (a preseason title that the Vols held last year) with Nick Chubb and Sony Michel coming back for their senior seasons, and the hopeful progression of QB Jacob Eason.

So who is your pick? Vote in our WRCB Sports Poll of the Week: