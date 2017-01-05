UPDATE: Dangerously cold temperatures freeze the TN Valley

As the snow fades today, the big story will be the wind and bitterly cold weather through the weekend.

Skies clear today with highs only in the upper 20s. However, stiff northwesterly winds will make it feel like 5°-15° all day with winds chills below zero in the mountains. Make sure you bundle up and layer up if you have to go outside. Skies stay clear tonight with lows in the single digits to 12°.

READ MORE | Closings and delays

Sunday will feature a mix of sun and clouds but highs will struggle to get above freezing. Lows Sunday night drop into the teens.

Monday warms up a bit to around 40°, then near 50° Tuesday with rain showers developing. Look for more rain Wednesday with highs in the upper 50s. We'll have some more showers at times Thursday and Friday with highs warming into the 60s!

Make sure you download the WRCB weather app . Nick Austin

SATURDAY: