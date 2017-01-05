UPDATE: I-24 Eastbound opens after a shutdown due to wreck, spil - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: I-24 Eastbound opens after a shutdown due to wreck, spill

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

UPDATE: I-24 has reopened at the split as of 4 a.m. Delays are still possible. 

PREVIOUS STORY: I-24 eastbound at the I-75 split is shut down as of 3:45 a.m. Thursday morning. 

According to Chattanooga Police, two vehicles crashed and a liquid was spilled. Crews are currently on scene cleaning up.

Lanes are expected to reopen shortly. 

Drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route at this time. There are delays.

