UPDATE: I-24 Eastbound opens after a shutdown due to wreck, spill

UPDATE: I-24 has reopened at the split as of 4 a.m. Delays are still possible.

PREVIOUS STORY: I-24 eastbound at the I-75 split is shut down as of 3:45 a.m. Thursday morning.

According to Chattanooga Police, two vehicles crashed and a liquid was spilled. Crews are currently on scene cleaning up.

Lanes are expected to reopen shortly.

Drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route at this time. There are delays.

Stay with Channel 3 as this story continues to develop.