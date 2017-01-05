UPDATE: Fire damages Chattanooga business

UPDATE: Chattanooga Fire officials report they were able to save most of the building, but one section is badly damaged. They responded to the East 38th Street fire at 12:17 a.m . and had the fire under control within 30 minutes. Firefighters responding could see flames from miles away.

A few Republic Services employees were inside the building when the fire started, but they were able to evacuate safely. No injuries have been reported. An estimate on the cost of damage is unknown at this time.

Republic Services provides waste and recycling services in the Chattanooga area.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

PREVIOUS STORY: An overnight fire has damaged a Chattanooga business.

The fire started just after midnight at Republic Services on East 38th Street near Rossville Boulevard.

Chattanooga Fire Department had the fire contained within an hour.

Fire department officials say no injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.