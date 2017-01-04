Clayton County officials issue warrants for man in animal abuse case

MORROW, Ga. (WXIA) -- Clayton County authorities have secured a warrant for the man they say abandoned two dogs at a Morrow County home, which were later found on the brink of death.

Both the Clayton County Police Department and Animal Control Unit put out warrants for the arrest of 46-year-old Matthew Darnell Jeffries, after they determined he was the one who left two dogs named Dreamer and Love chained in the backyard of a home on Denson Boulevard. Jeffries had been a person of interest since the beginning of the case.

Police say on Dec. 2, an eviction crew arrived at the home where they found the two dogs chained without access to food or water and living in a make-shift dog house.

