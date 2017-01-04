Autopsy: 'South Pittsburg toddler died from blunt force injuries'

Autopsy results for a South Pittsburg toddler who died in August of 2016 were released to Channel 3 Wednesday.

The Medical Examiner's report shows 2-year-old Zayne Harris died as a result of blunt force injuries.

The boy was taken to Parkridge Hospital by his mother and her boyfriend on August 19, 2016 before he was taken to Erlanger where he passed away.

The report says the boyfriend told police the child was involved in a tricycle accident. In August, the boyfriend's mother told Channel 3, Zayne was riding a bike when her son and the boy collided. She said her son didn't notice anything wrong with the child until the next day and took him to a hospital.

The death has officially been ruled a homicide.

The TBI is leading the investigation.

Channel 3 has reached out to the TBI for an update on the status of the investigation.

TBI spokesperson released the following statement to Channel 3: "Our case is active and ongoing. As with any case, our office will issue a release should our investigation result in an arrest."

Here is the autopsy from the Center for Forensic Medicine:

