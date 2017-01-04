Chattanooga police seeking man who disappeared 2 days before Christmas

Chattanooga police are asking for your help in finding a man that was last seen just days before Christmas.

Police say the family of 40-year-old Wallace Paul Warfield last heard from him on December 23, when he told relatives he would be going to his mother's house on Christmas Day.

Warfield never showed up to his mother's home and hasn't showed up at work since December 23.

His family reported him missing on December 28.

Warfield is described as being 5'11" tall and weighing 180 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information about his location, you're asked to call the Chattanooga Police Department at 423-698-2525.

