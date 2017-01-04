Family files lawsuit against CBL Properties over fireworks incident

A Hamilton County family is filing a lawsuit against CBL Properties after being injured during a human stampede at Hamilton Place Mall.

The stampede broke out after fireworks were set off inside the mall last week.

The $150,000 lawsuit said the mall should have had procedures in place to prevent a stampede.

Channel 3 reached out to CBL for a comment regarding the lawsuit. A spokesperson says the company does not comment on pending litigation.

