20 kinds of cat food recalled: 9Lives, EverPet, Special Kitty

The J.M. Smucker Company announced a voluntary recall of certain kinds of 9Lives, EverPet and Special Kitty canned cat food on Wednesday due to possible low levels of thiamine.

The issue was discovered during a review of production records at a manufacturing facility.

The affected products include 14 kinds of 9Lives food, EvertPet Mixed Grill Dinner and five kinds of Special Kitty food.

No illnesses related to the issue have been reported and the product is being recalled out of an abundance of caution.

The affected product was distributed to a number of retail customers from Dec. 20 through Jan. 3. No other J.M. Smucker Company products are affected by the recall.

Cats fed diets low in thiamine for several weeks may be at risk for developing a thiamine deficiency, which can cause gastrointestinal or neurological problems in cats.

Consumers who have cans of cat food from the impacted lots should stop feeding it to their cats and call us at 1-800-828-9980 Monday through Friday 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM EST or contact consumer.relations@jmsmucker.com.

Below is a list of affected products:

Brand

Product Description

UPC Code Consumer Unit

Lot Numbers

Units per Case

Selling Unit Size

UPC Code on Case

9Lives

Meaty Pate Chicken and Tuna

7910052238

6354803

12

13 oz

7910052228

9Lives

Meaty Pate Seafood Platter

7910000402

6356803

24

5.5 oz

7910000402

9Lives

Meaty Pate Seafood Platter

7910000367

6355803

6

4pk

5.5 oz each

7910003670

9Lives

Meaty Pate Super Supper

7910000327

6358803

24

5.5 oz

7910000327

9Lives

Meaty Pate Super Supper

7910000286

6358803

6

4pk

5.5 oz each

7910002860

9Lives

Meaty Pate Super Supper

7910052239

6355803

12

13 oz

7910052229

9Lives

Meaty Pate Super Supper

7910052239

6364803

12

13 oz

7910052229

9Lives

Meaty Pate with Chicken and Seafood

7910000364 (793641)

6356803

6

4pk

5.5 oz each

7910003640

9Lives

Meaty Pate with Chicken and Tuna

7910000324

6356803

24

5.5 oz

7910000324

9Lives

Meaty Pate with Chicken Dinner

7910000410

6356803

24

5.5 oz

7910000410

9Lives

Meaty Pate with Liver and Chicken

7910000312 (793121)

6355803

6

4pk

5.5 oz each

7910000312

9Lives

Meaty Pate with Ocean Whitefish

7910000420

6358803

24

5.5 oz

7910000420

9Lives

Seafood Poultry Variety Pack

7910053377

6307803

24

5.5 oz

7910053377

9Lives

Meaty Pate with Chicken & Tuna

7910000366

6357803

6

4pk

5.5 oz each

7910003660

EverPet

Mixed Grill Dinner

7910053114

6356803

12

13 oz

7910053114

Special Kitty

Beef and Liver Dinner

8113112120

6355803

12

13 oz

8113112120

Special Kitty

Classic Tuna Dinner

8113112157

6358803

12

13 oz

8113112157

Special Kitty

Mixed Grill Dinner with printed wrap

8113109609

6355803

1

12 pk

13 oz each

8113109609

Special Kitty

Mixed Grill Dinner without printed wrap

8113112119

6356803

12

13 oz

8113112119

Special Kitty

Super Supper

8113179041

6355803

12

13 oz

7910079041
