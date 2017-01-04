NTSB: Pilot in Smokies crash flying visual rules - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

NTSB: Pilot in Smokies crash flying visual rules

Posted: Updated:
By Knoxville News Sentinel
David Starling, his son, Hunter Starling, and girlfriend Kim Smith. (Photo: Courtesy Samantha Hodges.) David Starling, his son, Hunter Starling, and girlfriend Kim Smith. (Photo: Courtesy Samantha Hodges.)
GATLINBURG, TN (News Sentinel) -

The Jacksonville-area pilot who crashed his single-engine airplane in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park the day after Christmas was using visual flight rules in weather conditions that required instrument rules, according to the preliminary aviation accident report filed by the National Transportation Safety Board.

Pilot David Starling, 41, of Lawtey, Fla.; his son Hunter, 8; and Starling's girlfriend, Kim Smith, 42 died in the crash. The plane went down about 15 miles southeast of the Gatlinburg-Pigeon Forge Airport.

The NTSB report states that “instrument meteorological conditions prevailed,” meaning weather conditions required Starling to fly using IFR. However, Starling was not instrument-rated, according to his Federal Aviation Administration airman certification, meaning he was not rated to fly using only instruments inside the plane.

Starling was flying at 9,500 feet when he requested a descent from an air traffic controller at McGhee Tyson Airport to land at the Gatlinburg airport.

Read more from our news partners at the Knoxville News Sentinel.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.