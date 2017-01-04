Former Mocs WR Terrell Owens named finalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame

Former Mocs standout wide receiver, Terrell Owens aka TO has been named a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Happy to announce that I'm a Hall of Fame finalist this year! Thanks for all the support! ???? pic.twitter.com/jbmLqnKwXE — Terrell Owens (@terrellowens) January 4, 2017

Owens is one of 15 finalist named for the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Tuesday night. That number would be cut to five on Super Bowl weekend. The wide receiver came up short to be named in last year's Hall of Fame class.

Owens was drafted by the San Francisco 49ers in the 3rd round of the 1996 draft from UTC. In 15 seasons in the NFL, Owens was selected to 6 Pro Bowls, and named an All-Pro five times. Terrell Owens is ranked eighth in all-time receptions, second in receiving yards, and third in touchdowns.

