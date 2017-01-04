Former Mocs WR Terrell Owens named finalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -
Former Mocs standout wide receiver, Terrell Owens aka TO has been named a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Owens is one of 15 finalist named for the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Tuesday night. That number would be cut to five on Super Bowl weekend. The wide receiver came up short to be named in last year's Hall of Fame class.
Owens was drafted by the San Francisco 49ers in the 3rd round of the 1996 draft from UTC. In 15 seasons in the NFL, Owens was selected to 6 Pro Bowls, and named an All-Pro five times. Terrell Owens is ranked eighth in all-time receptions, second in receiving yards, and third in touchdowns.
Here is a full rundown of the finalists.
- Morten Andersen, kicker – 1982-1994 New Orleans Saints, 1995-2000, 2006-07 Atlanta Falcons, 2001 New York Giants, 2002-03 Kansas City Chiefs, 2004 Minnesota Vikings
- Tony Boselli, tackle – 1995-2001 Jacksonville Jaguars
- Isaac Bruce, wide receiver – 1994-2007 Los Angeles/St. Louis Rams, 2008-09 San Francisco 49ers
- Don Coryell, coach – 1973-77 St. Louis Cardinals, 1978-1986 San Diego Chargers
- Terrell Davis, running back – 1995-2001 Denver Broncos
- Brian Dawkins, safety – 1996-2008 Philadelphia Eagles, 2009-2011 Denver Broncos
- Alan Faneca, guard – 1998-2007 Pittsburgh Steelers, 2008-09 New York Jets, 2010 Arizona Cardinals
- Joe Jacoby, tackle – 1981-1993 Washington Redskins
- Ty Law, cornerback – 1995-2004 New England Patriots, 2005, 2008 New York Jets, 2006-07 Kansas City Chiefs, 2009 Denver Broncos
- John Lynch, free safety – 1993-2003 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 2004-07 Denver Broncos
- Kevin Mawae, center/guard – 1994-97 Seattle Seahawks, 1998-2005 New York Jets, 2006-09 Tennessee Titans
- Terrell Owens, wide receiver – 1996-2003 San Francisco 49ers, 2004-05 Philadelphia Eagles, 2006-08 Dallas Cowboys, 2009 Buffalo Bills, 2010 Cincinnati Bengals
- Jason Taylor, defensive end – 1997-2007, 2009, 2011 Miami Dolphins, 2008 Washington Redskins, 2010 New York Jets
- LaDainian Tomlinson, running back – 2001-09 San Diego Chargers, 2010-11 New York Jets
- Kurt Warner, quarterback – 1998-2003 St. Louis Rams, 2004 New York Giants, 2005-09 Arizona Cardinals