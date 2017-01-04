Fire damages Red Bank duplex; no injuries reported

A property owner delivered some bad news to two Red Bank families Wednesday morning that a fire occurred at their duplex.

Officials say at 10:16 a.m., a neighbor reported a house fire located at 4118 Fitehaven Drive. Red Bank Fire Department responded and arrived on the scene reporting heavy smoke pouring from the front eaves and attic area on Side A of the duplex. Firefighters found the fire in the living area of Side A of the duplex. Officials say the fire was out within minutes and were able to contain the fire to Side A of the duplex.

Firefighters say no one was home at either side of the duplex. The smoke detectors were activated when the fire broke out on Side A. Damages are undetermined at this time but fire officials reported that Side A of the duplex has extensive damage. Side B sustained smoke damage. The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time and will be under investigation by Red Bank Firefighters.

One cat was saved without injury from Side B of the duplex. Signal Mountain Fire Department and Dallas Bay VFD responded to scene for additional manpower.

A second cat was found afterward.

The owner of the duplex and the families have been contacted and will receive emergency assistance from the American Red Cross.