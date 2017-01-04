5 DIY tips for staying warm this winter

By Elizabeth Mayhew, TODAY
(NBC News) - With the holidays behind us and temperatures dropping, we're now entering the (seemingly) bottomless pit of winter. (Repeat after us: Spring will come. Spring will come. Spring will come.)
While temperatures continue to drop, here are some ways to stay warm when the weather won't cooperate.
- Change the direction of your ceiling fan. Most ceiling fans have two directions: Counterclockwise pushes cool air down creating a nice breeze in the summer while clockwise pulls the air in the room up which pushes warm air down. The takeaway: Make sure your ceiling fan is on and rotating clockwise this time of year.
- Grab the pool noodle. Yes, the pool noodle serves a purpose in the winter months, too! Cut a pool noodle in half lengthwise, wrap it in fabric and slide it under the door. It will keep the draft out during the winter and you can re-use it at the pool come summertime!
- Steal from your sink. This little trick makes doing the dishes almost a spa experience. Keep your dry hands moisturized while doing dishes by first applying hand cream, then rubber gloves. The hot dish water will "bake" the cream into your hands.
- DIY a hand warmer in no time. You can make hand/body warmers by placing beans or rice in an old sock. Tie the sock and place it in the microwave for 30 seconds to a minute and voila, you're ready to go!
- Wool is your best friend. Buy or make wool felt insoles for extra warmth by cutting wool felt to match your shoe inserts. Your feet sweat when your warm and cold, and wet stocks mean cold feet. Wool both repels and absorbs moisture, so you will be good to go.