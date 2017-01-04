Cold air seeps in, with snow showers Friday morning

Colder air will continue seeping into the Tennessee valley through the weekend and into the beginning of next week. Clouds will increase tonight with the lows dropping into the 20's. Late Thursday night we may begin to see some flurries or light snow and this will continue into Friday. Lows Friday morning will be in the 20's and highs Friday will only be in the mid 30's.

A few snow showers will move by on Friday and continue off and on into Friday night. The best place to see more than an inch of snow will be in the higher elevations, especially the Blue Ridge mountains.

If you are looking to a significant valley snow, I am afraid you will be disappointed. Right now I am thinking of some minor grassy accumulations of a half inch or less. Some spots may see trace amounts. The plateau may see an inch and the Blue Ridge mountains may see 1-2" the higher you go.

One thing for sure is that it will get cold. Lows Sunday morning will be in the low 20's and teens. Lows Sunday and Monday morning will be in the teens. Highs only in the 30's. We will see a warm up for Tuesday and Wednesday. Rain is likely next Wednesday.

