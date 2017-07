A crash involving multiple vehicles has closed a portion of Highway 60 Tuesday night in Bradley County.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. at White Oak Valley Road.

Details of what led to the crash are still unknown.

According to TDOT, the crash has closed both the east and westbound lanes.

TDOT expects to have the highway reopened by 2:30AM. Traffic is being rerouted in the area.

Channel 3 has a crew on its way to the scene.

