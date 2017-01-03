UPDATE: Eastside Utility District says water main repaired

UPDATE: Eastside Utility District says that the water main was fixed at about 3:00am Wednesday.

Customers can begin flushing their lines and are asked to continue conserving water. Normal operations are expected within 24 hours.

The waterline break caused Eastside to lose a large amount of system water and pressure. It may take one more day for full system restoration.

PREVIOUS STORY: Eastside Utility says there is a water main break and residents will be without water overnight, but not all residents are without water.

They will provide an update through their website on Wednesday morning

PREVIOUS STORY: Many viewers have reported water outages or low water in the Apison, East Brainerd, and Ooltewah area, Tuesday evening.

Eastside Utility District’s posted this statement on their website about the water outage