UPDATE: Eastside Utility District says water main repaired

EAST BRAINERD, TN (WRCB) -
UPDATE: Eastside Utility District says that the water main was fixed at about 3:00am Wednesday.
Customers can begin flushing their lines and are asked to continue conserving water. Normal operations are expected within 24 hours.
The waterline break caused Eastside to lose a large amount of system water and pressure. It may take one more day for full system restoration.
PREVIOUS STORY: Eastside Utility says there is a water main break and residents will be without water overnight, but not all residents are without water.
They will provide an update through their website on Wednesday morning
PREVIOUS STORY: Many viewers have reported water outages or low water in the Apison, East Brainerd, and Ooltewah area, Tuesday evening.
Eastside Utility District’s posted this statement on their website about the water outage
“We are experiencing a water outage. We are in the process of trying to locate the leak. Eastside Utility will keep you informed as soon as we know more. When water is restored do not start trying to clear out any dirty water until we have time to start flushing our water lines. We will keep you updated on when to start flushing your personal lines.”