Corker announces 115th Congress committee assignments

U.S. Senator Bob Corker (R-Tenn.) today announced he will serve on the following committees during the 115th Congress:

Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, chairman

Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs, member

Senate Committee on the Budget, member

Senate Special Committee on Aging, member

“As I traveled across the Volunteer State this year, Tennesseans made clear that they are eager to have a president and Congress that will work together to govern responsibly, grow our economy, address our dismal fiscal situation and protect American interests around the world,” said Corker. “I look forward to serving as chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and as a member of the banking and budget committees to focus on the issues that matter most to Tennesseans.”

“We have a tremendous opportunity before us to solve our country’s problems, and I look forward to working with President-elect Trump and my colleagues to ensure that we leave behind a stronger nation for future generations,” concluded Corker.