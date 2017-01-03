Citizens smell odor, report it and leads two arrests; drugs and guns seized

Chattanooga police say citizens helped them shutdown a drug operation in the Mountain Creek Apartment complex.

Police say the citizens "smelled something & said something" that led to the arrest of James Green and Allante Novene.

Both men were arrested for felony possession of marijuana and firearms. Officers seized more than a pound of marijuana, 3 loaded firearms, and numerous drug paraphernalia.

James K. Green charged with possession of a firearm during commission or attempt to commit a crime, drugs for resale and possession of controlled substance.

Allante Novene charged with violation of probation, possession of control substance & possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police say our community becomes a safer place to live when citizens and police work together. #SeeSomethingSaySomething.