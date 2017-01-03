U.S. Men's soccer team to play exhibition game in Finley Stadium; CFC hosts Atlanta United

Chattanooga will host the U.S. Men’s National Soccer Team for the first time ever next month.

The U.S. Men’s Team will take on Jamaica in a friendly competition in Finley Stadium on Friday, Feb. 3 at 7 p.m.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, Jan. 6 at 10 a.m. through the U.S. Soccer website.

This isn’t the first time Chattanooga has hosted a national team. The U.S. Women’s Team played in Finley Stadium in August 2015 before a sold-out crowd of 20,535. The U.S. Women’s National team defeated Costa Rica 7-2 in the matchup.

The Chattanooga Football Club will begin its 2017 play one week later by hosting Major League Soccer’s newest franchise, Atlanta United. It’s the first game for the new team. The match will be held on Saturday, Feb. 11 at 3 p.m. Tickets are $15 in advance, $20 at the gate and free for all CFC season ticket holders and Chattanooga FC Academy members who wear their blue jerseys to the game. Tickets are available through CFC’s website.