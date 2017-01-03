Vols offensive coordinator Mike DeBord leaving for Indiana

Tennessee Volunteers offensive coordinator Mike DeBord is leaving the program, according to our partners at GoVols247.

DeBord, 60, is leaving Tennessee to serve as offensive coordinator at Indiana University, according to GoVols247’s John Brice.

Can confirm Mike DeBord exits Tennessee, will take IU offensive coordinator spot. — John Brice (@JohnBrice247) January 3, 2017

Tennessee has compiled consecutive 9-4 records in the past two seasons with DeBord serving as the Vols’ offensive coordinator.

Vols head coach Butch Jones will look for his third offensive coordinator entering his fifth season with the program in 2017.

Tennessee hired DeBord in February 2015 to replace Mike Bajakian, who left UT to become the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ quarterback coach.

DeBord’s annual salary of $505,000 ranks 92nd among 1,166 FBS assistant coaches, according to USA TODAY’s annual assistant coach salary database.

WBIR contributed to this story.